First Alert Forecast: Cool and dry weather returns by Christmas Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Rain will continue for your Christmas Eve with heavy downpours at times. Sustained winds will still reach 15 to 20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 to 35 mph. Showers will linger overnight and into early Christmas Day.

Monday (Christmas Day): A few light showers will be possible tomorrow morning but most of us will dry out and stay dry for Christmas Day. Partly cloudy skies will continue throughout the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. It will still be a bit breezy with gusts upwards of 20 mph. The rest of the night will be quiet with lows dropping into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Extended forecast: Cool and dry air moves in behind the front, dropping temperatures back to average in the mid to upper 50s. Chilly mornings will return as well, especially towards the end of this week with lows in the lower 30s. Frost will be possible later this week and next weekend, bringing chilly weather into the New Year.

