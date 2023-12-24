Canton Police investigating after body found in ditch

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch on Christmas Eve.

The body was discovered off Dinkins Street Sunday afternoon.

WLBT is currently at the scene as well as the Madison County coroner.

Traffic is blocked traveling both ways due to the active crime scene.

This is a developing story. 3 On Your Side will update with more details as they become available.

