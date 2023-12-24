Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Canton Police investigating after body found in ditch

Canton Police investigating after body found in ditch
Canton Police investigating after body found in ditch(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch on Christmas Eve.

The body was discovered off Dinkins Street Sunday afternoon.

WLBT is currently at the scene as well as the Madison County coroner.

Traffic is blocked traveling both ways due to the active crime scene.

This is a developing story. 3 On Your Side will update with more details as they become available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Skeletal remains discovered by Entergy worker in Pearl identified
Skeletal remains discovered by Entergy worker in Pearl identified
Yolanda Hunter
Mother accused in beating death of 1-year-old turns herself in to authorities
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week

Latest News

The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.
Last full moon of the year appears on Christmas Day
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
One woman is already celebrating the eve of something huge, nearly closing out on 100 years of...
Mrs. Henrietta Barnes celebrates 99th birthday with church family
21-year-old Holmes County man pleads guilty to robbing bank