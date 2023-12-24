Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Body found in ditch with gunshot wound in Canton identified

Canton Police investigating after body found in ditch
Canton Police investigating after body found in ditch(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police have identified a body that was discovered in a ditch in Canton on Christmas Eve.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the police department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a body, identified as 34-year-old Levor Taylor, that was thrown out of a vehicle at the intersection of Dinkins and Jewel Williams Streets.

Chief Brown says Taylor appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound in the chest.

It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle and the kind of vehicle it was. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Canton Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Skeletal remains discovered by Entergy worker in Pearl identified
Skeletal remains discovered by Entergy worker in Pearl identified
Yolanda Hunter
Mother accused in beating death of 1-year-old turns herself in to authorities
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week

Latest News

The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.
Last full moon of the year appears on Christmas Day
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Canton Police investigating after body found in ditch
One woman is already celebrating the eve of something huge, nearly closing out on 100 years of...
Mrs. Henrietta Barnes celebrates 99th birthday with church family