Biloxi FD responds to large housefire on Division St.

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, first responders are on the scene after a home on Division Street was engulfed by flames.

The fire spurred some time after 2 p.m. According to officials, the cause is still undetermined and no injuries have been reported. However, the home has taken on substantial fire damage.

According to homeowner Nohelia Ramirez, she and her daughter were grocery shopping while her husbands and son were at the home. Although they escaped without injury, the Ramirez family is now without many — if not most — of their belongings.

“It’s a tragedy because, you know, it’s Christmas and this happened right now,” said Ramirez. “We lost basically everything.”

According to officials, the cause of the fire is still undetermined and no injuries have been reported.(WLOX)

The Ramirez family lived in the home for about four years.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

