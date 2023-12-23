Promote Your Business
Skeletal remains discovered by Entergy worker in Pearl identified

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Skeletal remains discovered in Pearl by an Entergy worker more than seven months ago have now been identified by the state medical examiner, and linked to family in Michigan.

Rankin County Deputy Coroner Cliff Dunlap said he received the news Friday morning.

In 2021, Sylvia Anne Howard, was 64 years old when it seemed she had been checked into Baptist Hospital in Jackson.

Despite her remains being almost two years old when they were discovered, a hospital wristband was found beneath a small pile of belongings beside the remains, and the name on the band was still legible.

Pearl Police were able to trace the name to Baptist Hospital records. Dunlap credits Detective Mike Hollingsworth with doggedly pursuing leads to find Howard’s next of kin.

Finally, Hollingsworth found someone in Michigan whose sister had the same name, and some of the information began to add up. The brother agreed to provide a DNA sample, which turned out to match those of Howard.

Arrangements are being made now, Dunlap said, to reunite Howard’s remains with her family.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

