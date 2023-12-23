A remaining downtown Jackson restaurant hopes for a brighter New Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For 15 years, a small downtown Jackson eatery has seen restaurant after restaurant close around them. The soul food spot hopes 2024 will be better for them and others serving the downtown community.

“When we opened the premise was to have some soul food in downtown, because that was missing,” said Sugar’s Place owner Glenda Barner.

Sugar’s Place Downtown is one of a handful of eateries. Barner opened across from the Mississippi College School of Law in 2008.

“There were plans by the Jackson Redevelopment Authority to bring downtown alive,” said the business owner. “We were gonna be the Beale Street of Jackson.”

But the 70-year-old never saw those plans come to fruition. Since then staples like Peaches Restaurant, The Elite, and others have closed their doors.

“It has not been easy,” said Barner. “It’s been a real struggle especially COVID hitting us, then the Jackson water crisis that has been a real struggle for us.”

Loyal patrons keep the business alive.

“The food is good. I like this food. Yeah it’s real good,” said customer Pedro Contraras. “My lady likes this food and sending me over here to pick up food.”

“Support is important to continue to keep these businesses open. that’s our tax base,” said customer Vera Hall.

Hall owns Innovative Performance Construction Company in Jackson and makes an effort to use small downtown businesses like Sugar’s Place.

“Every downtown you go to even when we go to Mobile or to Montgomery anywhere their downtowns are thriving,” said Hall. “So downtowns are the heart of cities.”

Sugar’s Place wants the city and stakeholders to put more emphasis on downtown businesses to help them maintain and grow.

“Give them a reason to come to Jackson, a reason to come to downtown Jackson.”

For Barner, her family’s future in the business relies on a true resurgence.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.