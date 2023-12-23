Mississippi talent highlights Jackson State football’s phenomenal 2024 early signing period

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State football head coach TC Taylor and his staff have opened their doors to in-state football talent and assembled a top 5 recruiting class during the 2024 early national signing day period.

According to 247 Sports, JSU ranks No. 4 amongst all NCAA FCS football programs across the country and No. 140 overall, including the FBS programs.

Of the 21 Jackson State signees, 9 (43%) of the players who signed are from Mississippi, which is a major growth of in-state talent added to the roster compared to recent years at Jackson State.

It is a strategy that has been key in the new era of JSU Tigers football that assistant coach and tight ends coach Otis Riddley tells WLBT brings a different pride for players and the university.

“It’s very important,” Riddley said. “Having homegrown guys, you can never go wrong. Those fans and those local communities get to come just down the street to watch these guys play. The pride that those guys play with for the state of Mississippi, for this University it’s different. Myself and Coach Taylor being from the state of Mississippi means something to us and we know how we feel about this program and the passion of this fan base and this university and we want to make sure we recruit the guys that have that same aspiration and same belief.”

Arguably the most notable and highest-rated signing is Brandon High School three-star running back Nate Blount, who flipped his commitment from the University of Louisiana-Monroe to JSU Wednesday before signing to play for Coach Taylor on Thursday.

The all-state running back tallied 5,352 all-purpose yards and 70 total touchdowns in his Brandon career. Blount said he flipped because of the fanbase, playing for an in-state team, and attending an HBCU was ultimately the deciding factor.

Coach Riddley says highly-coveted Mississippi talent now knows they can achieve their dreams at Jackson State.

“I think the biggest thing is... you have to have resources, the facilities, and the structure to be a winning program., and that is what we have here,” Riddley said. “These guys [like Blount] have come to us and seen the progression of what Jackson State was and what it is now. We’re able to sell this program and this city. We understand we have our limitations, but we also know that if we sell this city, these people, and the family atmosphere that Jackson State provides... guys like Nate, Isaiah Spencer from last year, Kazarius Bowie, and Richard Mays know they can come here and reach all of their goals and aspirations from home.”

Former Provine High School offensive lineman Cortney Lyles and Hartfield Academy three-star offensive lineman Antonio Ross Jr., who is set to sign in February, are other local names that have committed and/or signed to play at JSU.

