Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter

Deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists. (Source: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – What could have been an early Christmas miracle in the skies above Utah was actually just a routine checkup by the State’s Division of Wildlife Resources this week.

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists.

While NORAD tracks Santa Claus’ journey on Christmas Eve, the DWR tracks the deer’s migration with GPS devices.

Rudolph and the gang have under 48 hours to make it back to the North Pole in time for Christmas Eve where a demanding boss is waiting with his sleigh.

The Utah DWR said each winter approximately 1,200 deer are caught and fitted with GPS collars.

The deer are then brought to a staging area for health assessments before they are safely released back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned
1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned
Woman killed during crash on Highway 18
1 dead, 3 injured after Ford Explorer hits tree in Rankin County
One dead after shooting at stoplight in Holmes County
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Side Hustle
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Side Hustle

Latest News

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter...
‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter
“I’ve lost a lot of Christmases, so it’s a big deal,” said Kim Denicola who says three decades...
Grandmother with extensive amnesia: “I’ve lost a lot of Christmases”
21-year-old Holmes County man pleads guilty to robbing bank
FILE - Simone Biles performs on the balance beam at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition...
Gymnastics star Simone Biles named AP Female Athlete of the Year a third time