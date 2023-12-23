First Alert Forecast: Warm and dry start to the weekend but rain returns by Christmas Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: This morning will feel rather mild with temperatures in the low 50s. However, once the sun starts to rise, we will see temperatures warm up rapidly and should be in the upper 50s by mid-morning. Expect highs this afternoon to reach the low 70s. Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the afternoon and into the evening. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out for later today but most of u will stay dry. Overnight, you can expect lows to only drop to the mid 50s.

Sunday: Rain ahead of the approaching cold front moves in for Christmas Eve. The timing looks to be around lunchtime with showers continuing throughout the day and into the evening. A few pockets of heavier rain will be possible along with some rumbles of thunder. Rain will continue overnight and into Christmas Day. When all is said and done, rainfall totals will most likely be around an inch to two inches in some places. Expect another mild day with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

Extended forecast: Rain will linger into the morning hours of Christmas Day. However, showers should move out sometime during the afternoon. Cooler and drier air will move in behind the cold front, dropping temperatures back into the upper 50s with lows in the low 40s and upper 30s. Cooler mornings will return towards the end of next week with lows in the low 30s and upper 20s, leaving the chance for frost again. Ran chances will be minimal at best with partly cloudy skies continuing for the rest of the week ahead.

