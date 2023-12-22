Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Zoo welcomes pair of critically endangered Amur tiger brothers

The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.
The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.(Photos by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) - Amur tiger brothers have joined the Oregon Zoo’s family.

Brothers Luka and Dmitri were welcomed to the zoo this week.

According to the zoo, the 18-month-old big cats are settling in well and have already begun venturing outside to explore.

“We’re so happy to have Luka and Dmitri here,” said Amy Hash, who oversees the zoo’s tiger habitat. “They’re curious and playful and seem to be enjoying their new surroundings. Luka is calm and sweet, and Dmitri is a bit feistier.”

The tigers were born in North Dakota in 2022.

The animal care team said the brothers look very similar but the easiest way to tell them apart is by their distinct markings.

“Tiger stripes are unique to each individual, similar to our fingerprints,” Hash said.

Amur tigers are at serious risk of extinction, with only around 500 believed to remain in their native range.

The Oregon Zoo has been a Tiger Conservation Campaign partner since 2012, supporting efforts to restore tiger populations.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned
1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned
Woman killed during crash on Highway 18
1 dead, 3 injured after Ford Explorer hits tree in Rankin County
One dead after shooting at stoplight in Holmes County
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Side Hustle
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Side Hustle

Latest News

Cheryl Grunwarld, wearing antlers, waits for her baggage at the Charlotte Douglas...
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
Danon Cody Duane Froman
Picayune man arrested after robbing gas station, kidnapping juvenile
Yolanda Hunter
Mother accused in beating death of 1-year-old turns herself in to authorities
‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time
‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time