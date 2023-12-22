Warrant issued for Jackson mother accused in brutal beating death of 1-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department held a press conference Friday morning to announce two warrants in the death of a 1-year-old child that investigators say was “brutally beaten.”

Police Chief Joseph Wade said the child’s mother, Yolanda Hunter, will be charged with felony child abuse after her child was unresponsive and rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Thursday with a “massive amount of trauma and bruising to their body.”

JPD is also actively looking for Herman Coleman/Garner, 33, who will also be charged with felony child abuse. The chief said he was in close proximity of the child The two had some sort of relationship, the chief said. Both charges are expected to be upgraded to capital murder pending the autopsy results.

Four other children in the home are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

