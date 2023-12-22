Warm for the Start of Winter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Noticeably warmer getting out the door this morning, with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. Clouds persisted through the overnight hours aiding in the warmer temperatures. This afternoon will bring highs in the mid and upper 60s, well above average for this time of year.

The weekend is still on track to bring rain, but not until Sunday afternoon for most of us. Totals still look good with an inch or two possible across all of central MS. High temperatures will stay on the warm side - with numbers in the mid and upper 60s (possibly even low 70s) through Christmas day. A few thunderstorms are possible as the cold front moves through Sunday night into Monday, but widespread severe weather is unlikely.

A sharp drop in temperatures is expected by Tuesday, with highs back in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows will fall back to the 30s Tuesday night. Cooler air should persist through the new year.

