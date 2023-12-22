Three Georgia men arrested for armed robbery of store in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Georgia men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a store in Vicksburg.

According to Vicksburg Police, the incident occurred on October 20 at Doc’s Wholesale.

Darryl Maddox, Royrecus Cunningham, and Derrick Watkins were extradited to Mississippi Thursday and all face armed robbery charges.

Maddox, 59, of Athens, Georgia; Cunningham, 41, of Lexington, Georgia; and Watkins, 60, of Athens, Georgia made their initial appearance at the Warren County Justice Court Friday.

All three men were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $500,000 bond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.