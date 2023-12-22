Promote Your Business
Three Georgia men arrested for armed robbery of store in Vicksburg

From left to right: Darryl Maddox, 59, Royrecus Cunningham, 41, and Derrick Watkins, 60
From left to right: Darryl Maddox, 59, Royrecus Cunningham, 41, and Derrick Watkins, 60
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Georgia men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a store in Vicksburg.

According to Vicksburg Police, the incident occurred on October 20 at Doc’s Wholesale.

Darryl Maddox, Royrecus Cunningham, and Derrick Watkins were extradited to Mississippi Thursday and all face armed robbery charges.

Maddox, 59, of Athens, Georgia; Cunningham, 41, of Lexington, Georgia; and Watkins, 60, of Athens, Georgia made their initial appearance at the Warren County Justice Court Friday.

All three men were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $500,000 bond.

1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned
