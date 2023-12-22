Promote Your Business
Third suspect arrested after safe stolen from auto center in Crystal Springs

Brunario Rockingham, 21
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A third suspect has been arrested after a safe was stolen from an auto center in Crystal Springs, according to the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, thieves were caught on camera stealing a safe from Mercy House Auto Center.

[READ: Thieves captured on camera stealing safe from auto center in Crystal Springs]

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office says Willie Miller and Jesmond Catchings, who are charged with business burglary, were arrested on Wednesday.

Friday, the third suspect, 21-year-old Brunario Rockingham, is now in custody after being wanted for a brief period.

Rockingham left a comment on the Facebook post of his arrest, claiming that he did not “take anything” because he was “at work.”

