Third suspect arrested after safe stolen from auto center in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A third suspect has been arrested after a safe was stolen from an auto center in Crystal Springs, according to the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, thieves were caught on camera stealing a safe from Mercy House Auto Center.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office says Willie Miller and Jesmond Catchings, who are charged with business burglary, were arrested on Wednesday.

Friday, the third suspect, 21-year-old Brunario Rockingham, is now in custody after being wanted for a brief period.

Rockingham left a comment on the Facebook post of his arrest, claiming that he did not “take anything” because he was “at work.”

