Things To Know Friday, December 22

1. 3 On Your Side Investigates: The Side Hustle

One employee took more than two thousand hours of vacation time than records show he earned over five years while working for the Rankin County Tax Assessor’s office. Another claimed he investigated homestead cases while at a casino hotel for a law enforcement conference hours away. A year-long 3 On Your Side investigation into two Rankin County employees uncovers tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars going to two employees of the assessor’s office while they’re holding very public jobs: Richland Mayor Pat Sullivan and Pearl Police Chief Dean Scott. Full story here.

2. 1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned

A 1-year-old child has died after being brutally beaten in Jackson, police say. Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the child was unresponsive and rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Thursday with a “massive amount of trauma and bruising to their body.” The child died at the hospital. “It’s very disturbing to me and disheartening to me,” Wade said of the violent crime. Two people are being questioned, including the child’s mother and a neighbor. Wade said investigators are actively looking for a male acquaintance of the mother. “It’s very traumatizing. It’s hurtful. It’s harmful and it’s not acceptable,” Wade said. Child Protective Services has been contacted because other children were inside the home.

3. Holiday weather forecast

Noticeably warmer getting out the door this morning, with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. Clouds persisted through the overnight hours aiding in the warmer temperatures. This afternoon will bring highs in the mid and upper 60s, well above average for this time of year.

The weekend is still on track to bring rain, but not until Sunday afternoon for most of us. Totals still look good with an inch or two possible across all of central MS. High temperatures will stay on the warm side - with numbers in the mid and upper 60s (possibly even low 70s) through Christmas day. A few thunderstorms are possible as the cold front moves through Sunday night into Monday, but widespread severe weather is unlikely.

A sharp drop in temperatures is expected by Tuesday, with highs back in the low to mid-50s. Overnight lows will fall back to the 30s Tuesday night. Cooler air should persist through the new year.

