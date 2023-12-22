Promote Your Business
Rankin Co. police cruiser involved in multi-vehicle crash

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Just a few hours after a ribbon cutting ceremony officially opened a new stretch of Metroplex Parkway, a Rankin County Sheriff patrol vehicle wrecked with two other vehicles at the intersection of Metroplex and El Dorado Road.

Pearl spokesman Frank Hutton confirmed that the accident was reported to responders at 2:05 p.m. Friday.

No one was injured, but the accident slowed traffic in the area for more than an hour.  

Earlier Friday, the ceremony for the new road near the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport brought together officials from Rankin County.

Officials from the state, airport authority, and the cities of Pearl, Brandon, and Flowood.

