Two fires break out across Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating two fires across the city late Thursday into Friday morning.

The first blaze broke out before midnight inside a home on Lindsey Drive near Robinson Road.

The home is a total loss.

Another fire, fueled by tires broke out around 1 a.m. near downtown Jackson on Gallatin Street near Highway 80.

The flames got dangerously close to a gas station in the area as firefighters used a hydrant from the opposite side of the street.

WLBT is working to find out if anyone was injured in these fires, who’s responsible, and if the investigations are connected.

