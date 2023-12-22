Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Two fires break out across Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating two fires across the city late Thursday into Friday morning.

The first blaze broke out before midnight inside a home on Lindsey Drive near Robinson Road.

The home is a total loss.

Another fire, fueled by tires broke out around 1 a.m. near downtown Jackson on Gallatin Street near Highway 80.

The flames got dangerously close to a gas station in the area as firefighters used a hydrant from the opposite side of the street.

WLBT is working to find out if anyone was injured in these fires, who’s responsible, and if the investigations are connected.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned
1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned
Woman killed during crash on Highway 18
1 dead, 3 injured after Ford Explorer hits tree in Rankin County
One dead after shooting at stoplight in Holmes County
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting

Latest News

Multiple fires break out across Jackson
Multiple fires break out across Jackson
Hope for the Holidays event helps the homeless in Jackson
Hope for the Holidays event helps the homeless in Jackson
19-year-old who was shot and killed at stoplight in Holmes County identified
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Side Hustle
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Side Hustle