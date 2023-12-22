Mississippi History: Christmas model train display

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The model train set of the fictional town in the Delta is set-up at the Two Mississippi Museums through the end of the year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.