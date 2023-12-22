MDOT clears Santa Claus for travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has officially cleared Santa Claus and his reindeer for travel in Mississippi on Christmas Eve.

MDOT is pleased to announce that St. Nick has passed all permitting and airspace requirements with flying colors (especially red and white).

MDOT staff thoroughly inspected Santa’s extra wide sleigh load, ensuring it met all safety requirements.

Permits were issued for his sack of toys exceeding posted weight limits, and Rudolph’s nose so brightly met all illumination requirements.

Takeoffs and landings to and from the homes of children on the “Nice List” have been approved.

“We couldn’t have asked for a jollier partner in transportation safety,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “Santa shares our passion for seatbelts and emphatically stated that his elves always travel in car seats. St. Nick happily complies with the rules of the road and sleigh, and he asks everyone to stay on the “Nice List” by obeying traffic laws and never driving distracted or impaired.”

Additionally, MDOT awarded Santa a Certificate of Travel Clearance, officially granting The Big Guy unrestricted access to all modalities of transportation in the Magnolia State for the holiday.

Conditions currently appear favorable for sleigh flights on Christmas Eve.

Motorists are advised to drive slowly and be alert for sleighs (especially reindeer) after dark on Christmas Eve. Blitzened driving is strictly prohibited.

