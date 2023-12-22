Promote Your Business
Man dies after being robbed, shot on Raymond Road; suspects considered armed and dangerous

L, Desmond Lindsey; R, Christopher Henry(JPD)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after being robbed and shot in Jackson earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Jackson Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened on Raymond Road.

Detectives learned that the man was robbed and shot. He has since died of his injuries.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects as Christopher Henry, 18, and Desmond Lindsey, 23.

Capital murder warrants have been issued for both of them.

They are still at large and considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department.

