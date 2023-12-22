Promote Your Business
Jackson City Council seeks to eliminate city attorney’s Office

By Holly Emery
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council could eliminate their city attorney’s office as threats of lawsuits and tensions between council members and Catoria Martin rise.

The council went into executive session Tuesday to discuss an item Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes felt needed to be addressed.

“There are some great lawyers coming in here, some great lawyers filing the suits, we got to have our A-game. I’m not saying our lawyers are not great, I’m just saying they are not as good as what the other side is beginning to produce,” Stokes said.

Councilman Stokes says amid potential sewer and water lawsuits, City Attorney Catoria Martin and her team won’t be able to handle the numerous cases civil rights attorney Ben Crump will bring to the city.

Crump currently represents three families of individuals buried in Pauper graves in Hinds County.

“Anytime a lawsuit is filed, that could be the difference between the city being broke or filing for bankruptcy,” Stokes explained.

Other council members have other reasons they feel the outside council is needed.

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley stated his concerns in part.

“The legislative branch doesn’t get any consideration, gets talked down to, gets all these negative things, and gets abused by a city attorney.”

“She’s acted as quarterback and referee regarding the garbage contract that they were trying to get done for Richards that’s way outside her lane where she should be. The attorneys are supposed to provide counsel to both the administration and the city council,” Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said.

Catoria Martin released a statement claiming that the council does not have the authority to get rid of her office, and several AG opinions prove that.

But, council members claim they don’t plan to completely remove her.

“We’re not trying to just fire her. What we’re trying to do is get legal counsel, that we feel will be representing our interest so we can be you know, stay out of the court system,” Foote explained.

