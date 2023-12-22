Hope for the Holidays event helps the homeless in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson’s Solid Waste Division hosted a day of giving for the homeless throughout Jackson.

Solid Waste partnered with Stewpot, Hinds Behavioral Health Services, Keep Jackson Beautiful, and other community groups to provide litter clean-ups, clothing, and hot meals.

George Norman, who has helped the homeless since 2016, helped cook the food at this event.

He says he has a personal reason for why he does what he does.

“My mom died when I was 12. My dad was disabled. People in my community took care of me. Now I’m able to help somebody. God gave it to me, so I’m using it,” Norman said.

The homeless at the event expressed their gratitude for all the people who came out to help.

“I like people that come out for people or for the homeless and stuff like that,” Tona Williams said.

“Whatever they think we need, they’re gonna bring it. It’s not about what we want, it’s about what we need,” Jonathan Williams.

“It’s important because people are lacking in things and don’t have the money to get the necessary things that they need,” Tommy Dennis.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba believes events like these are vital for the city of Jackson and its youth.

“I believe this is an amazing way to start the holiday season, not only showing our children and our community the benefits of receiving gifts during the holidays but also the benefit of giving gifts. We’re not only a community, but we’re a family. And we need to view the community as a family.”

Mayor Lumumba hopes to do more events like this in the future.

