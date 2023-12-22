First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 60-degree weather again Thursday afternoon with Jackson reaching a high of 61 degrees after a chilly start of 33. Middle to upper 60s will continue from Friday into Christmas along with morning lows in the 40s. This weekend through Christmas Day will be warmer and wet. While only a stray shower is possible Friday and Saturday, occasional showers are likely with rumbles of thunder Christmas Eve and Day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with 1 to 2 inches likely. Severe weather is unlikely at this point, but an isolated stronger thunderstorm is a possibility. Winter begins at 9:27pm Thursday night and this is recognized as this shortest day of the year, referring to the least amount of daylight we receive during the year. The average high is 58 this time of year and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 6:58am and the sunset if 5pm.

