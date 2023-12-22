First Alert Forecast: Warm and wet Christmas weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: A mix of sunshine and clouds will continue this afternoon as unseasonably warm temperatures reach into the upper 60s and low 70s. Dry weather will continue this evening, however a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out, especially areas in the South Delta. Temperatures overnight won’t be too cool with lows in the low 50s. Cloud cover will stick around overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Saturday: Most of the day will stay relatively dry for the start to the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be warm again with highs in the low 70s. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible throughout the day, but cloudy skies will increase Saturday evening. An isolated shower will be possible late Saturday night and into Sunday morning but the weather will be quiet for most of your Saturday.

Extended forecast: Christmas Eve will be a wet one with showers and a few thunderstorms come Sunday night. Again, temperatures will be rather warm in the mid 60s, but unsettling weather will be expected come Sunday night. Showers will linger overnight and into Monday morning, but rain should clear out by the afternoon on Christmas Day. At this point, severe weather isn’t likely with this system, but we will continue to monitor is throughout the rest of today and this weekend. Heading into the middle and end of next week, things will be quiet again with more seasonal temperatures and drier weather.

