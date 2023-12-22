Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: warm weather followed by rain chances on Christmas Eve

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Southerly flow will keep our weather on the warmer side as we head into the holiday weekend. Overnight, expect temperatures to bottom out right around 50-degrees as clouds increase across the region from the west.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will feature even warmer temperatures ahead of our next weather maker. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to reach the lower to a few middle 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay above average on Sunday in the 60s with chances for rain increasing throughout the day. An incoming cold front will bring the likelihood of rain and a chance for a few thunderstorms Sunday into Sunday night for Christmas Eve.

EXTENDED FORECAST: While some showers could linger around in the morning of Christmas Day, our weather should improve throughout the day on Monday as the cold front exits eastward. High temperatures will likely reach the middle to upper 60s Christmas afternoon. Cooler, drier conditions will emerge behind the front for the rest of the week. Expect highs in the 50s most days with overnight low temperatures in the 30s to near freezing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned
1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned
Woman killed during crash on Highway 18
1 dead, 3 injured after Ford Explorer hits tree in Rankin County
One dead after shooting at stoplight in Holmes County
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Side Hustle
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Side Hustle

Latest News

Rainy Christmas Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Warm and wet Christmas weekend
Ashley's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
Warm start to winter.
Warm for the Start of Winter