First Alert Forecast: warm weather followed by rain chances on Christmas Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Southerly flow will keep our weather on the warmer side as we head into the holiday weekend. Overnight, expect temperatures to bottom out right around 50-degrees as clouds increase across the region from the west.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will feature even warmer temperatures ahead of our next weather maker. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to reach the lower to a few middle 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay above average on Sunday in the 60s with chances for rain increasing throughout the day. An incoming cold front will bring the likelihood of rain and a chance for a few thunderstorms Sunday into Sunday night for Christmas Eve.

EXTENDED FORECAST: While some showers could linger around in the morning of Christmas Day, our weather should improve throughout the day on Monday as the cold front exits eastward. High temperatures will likely reach the middle to upper 60s Christmas afternoon. Cooler, drier conditions will emerge behind the front for the rest of the week. Expect highs in the 50s most days with overnight low temperatures in the 30s to near freezing.

