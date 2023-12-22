Fatal November double shooting took place at dogfighting event, Covington Co. sheriff says

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New details have been released as the investigation into the deadly shooting that took place in Covington County last month.

According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, the shooting happened on Nov. 25 at a dogfighting event on private land in the Jones Chapel community.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of the landowner where the shooting happened.

Two Collins men, 25-year-old D’Andre Ducksworth and 27-year-old Reshun Goudy, were identified as the victims of the shooting. Perkins said both men were shot once in the head.

On Dec. 1, family members and friends of Ducksworth and Goudy held a candlelight vigil to honor their lives.

Perkins said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were assisting in the case.

The investigative bureaus are involved because it was believed that people from across the state and around the country had attended the dogfighting event.

Perkins said 50 to 60 people allegedly were at the event when the shooting took place, so law enforcement is trying to interview as many people as possible.

“I understand there were people from more than just Mississippi there,” Perkins said. “There were other people there. We’re getting names every week.

“We’re interviewing people in different parts of the state, different parts of the country. It may be over the phone, it may be in person.”

Perkins said the department has made progress in the investigation as they have been checking cell phone records and other technological sources.

However, Perkins said no weapons have been confiscated at this time.

If anyone has information about the shooting, please contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 765-8281.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.