Clinton native signs to play football at Southern Miss

(Southern Miss Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton High School graduate has transferred and signed to play college football for head coach Will Hall at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Linebacker Desmyn Baker signed to become a Golden Eagle Thursday afternoon, according to Southern Miss football.

Baker had his best collegiate season yet this past season, recording 46 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two interceptions as a member of the Western Kentucky University football program.

The former arrow graduated from Clinton in 2018 and played at Northwest Mississippi Community College before his stops at Rice and most recently WKU.

Baker becomes the sixth player to sign for USM from the Jackson metro area, highlighted by Hartfield duo Chris Jones and Reed Jesiolowski and Mississippi’s all-time high school passing yards leader, MRA quarterback John White.

Southern Miss’ 2024 class has 24 out of 31 signees from the Magnolia State.

Brandon High duo sign to play college football
