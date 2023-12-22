Promote Your Business
Brandon High duo sign to play college football

By Garrett Busby and Kasie Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon High School football’s star quarterback and running back signed to play at the collegiate level Thursday evening.

Senior quarterback Landon Varnes, who threw for 7,281 yards and 59 passing touchdowns during his high school career according to Scorebook Live, signed to play for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

The All-state quarterback led the Bulldogs to two MHSAA 6A State Championships, won the 6A South State Championship twice, and appeared in the MHSAA 7A South State Championship game.

His partner in the backfield, running back Nate Blount, signed to play football for Jackson State University.

Blount, an All-state running back who was committed to the University of Louisiana-Monroe for several months, rushed for 3,061 yards and 39 total touchdowns in his Brandon career, according to MaxPreps.

He also played a key role in Brandon’s two MHSAA 6A State Championship appearances, 6A South State Championships, and MHSAA 7A South State Championship appearances.

Both players are members of the 2024 class.

