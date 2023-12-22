3 On Your Side Investigates: The Side Hustle

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One employee took more than two thousand hours of vacation time than records show he earned over five years while working for the Rankin County Tax Assessor’s office.

Another claimed he investigated homestead cases while at a casino hotel for a law enforcement conference hours away.

A year-long 3 On Your Side investigation into two Rankin County employees uncovers tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars going to two employees of the assessor’s office while they’re holding very public jobs: Richland Mayor Pat Sullivan and Pearl Police Chief Dean Scott.

“It’s a huge red flag. Common sense says you can’t be doing two jobs at the same exact time,” said Robert Persichitte, who works as a certified fraud examiner in Colorado.

3 On Your Side approached him for our investigation because the State Auditor’s office refused to comment publicly on the potential evidence we’ve found.

Spokesperson Fletcher Freeman said they could not confirm or deny any ongoing investigations into Sullivan or Scott.

Our investigation began with check stubs obtained through a public records request: every month, payments from Rankin County to both men.

Scott makes $85,000 as Pearl’s top cop, plus more than $38,000 from his other job.

Sullivan gets $72,500 as mayor of Richland and more than $74,000 from the county.

At first, It wasn’t clear what kind of work they were doing to earn thousands extra for these lower-profile jobs.

Public records confirmed both men work for Tax Assessor John Sullivan’s office.

Pat Sullivan, part-time mayor and longtime county employee

Pat Sullivan is employed as a mapper there, beginning long before his brother John was elected and became his boss.

3 On Your Side found nearly 200 days over five years where Pat’s public calendar as mayor of Richland had meetings at the same time as his job with the assessor’s office 20 miles away.

Last year alone, his timesheets say he was working for the assessor’s office but his mayoral duties overlapped on 77 different days, according to his mayoral records.

Since 2019, we pinpointed more than 20 days where Pat logged hours at the assessor’s office -- making more than $5,700 from the county -- yet was out of town on Richland city business at conferences nowhere near Rankin County.

3 On Your Side also found discrepancies surrounding how much vacation time Pat took.

Rankin County’s employee policies state Pat gets 216 hours of vacation or leave time every year, and he can roll it over to another year if he doesn’t use it.

County salary records show by 2017, Pat had banked more than a thousand hours of leave, so he started taking it - 40 hours every pay period.

When he ran out in November of 2018, he kept going, getting paid taxpayer dollars for vacation in excess of the hours he accrued.

“What was his intent? Did he know in his heart what he was doing, or was it an honest mistake?” Persichitte said.

Pat did this almost constantly for four years, according to payroll records.

All of that added up to 2,380 hours extra that Paid got paid for.

Those extra vacation hours put more than $85,000 of your tax dollars in Pat’s pocket over a five-year period.

At this point, no public official has accused Pat Sullivan of wrongdoing. No charges have been filed and the state auditor’s office was not able to confirm or deny they’re investigating it.

Persichitte, an independent expert, analyzed our documents and offered context for situations where claiming pay you haven’t earned crosses a line.

“Fraud is a willful intent to take money that doesn’t belong to you, take something of value that doesn’t belong to you,” Persichitte said. “There’s a very common fraud pattern to start small, and then take more and more egregious actions. And many times the way people are getting caught is when they’re taking actions that are so egregious that they break the system.”

Who approved Pat’s time?

His brother, John Sullivan.

John has yet to respond to our requests for comment.

A few months after we first started requesting Pat’s paychecks from the county, the Rankin County Tax Assessor’s office purchased a new computer and two monitors to install at 320 Scarborough St. in Richland, according to records we obtained from the county.

That address: Richland City Hall, which would make it even easier for Pat to work both jobs from the same building.

More recently, Pat decided to step down as mayor, telling the Rankin County News a heart attack he had months ago was the reason behind it.

All of this took place during our year-long investigation into Pat’s second job and the requests we’ve made for his financial records.

WLBT has reached out to Pat since mid-November for comment on what we found.

Pat has ignored all of those requests.

3 On Your Side also contacted every alderman in Richland, but they have yet to respond.

Dean Scott, police chief and fraud investigator

Rankin County supervisors approved hiring Dean Scott nearly a decade ago – as a “part-time homestead fraud investigator” for the tax assessor’s office, presumably to investigate whether residents who claim a homestead exemption on their residence actually live there.

Hinds County Tax Assessor Charles Stokes said state law doesn’t give his office any investigative authority.

“That’s not even within the guidelines of the assessor’s office,” Stokes said.

Stokes said there isn’t even a need for a homestead fraud investigator within his office.

“Our job is just to take the application. Chancery is the one that, if there is a need for fraud, then that’s what should be done from the Chancery Clerk’s Office. They’re the ones who, in my opinion, should hire somebody to go after people, not the assessor. That is beyond what we do.”

WLBT contacted tax assessor’s offices in the state’s five biggest counties by population to see if they employ a ‘homestead fraud investigator.’ Not one of the counties does.

3 On Your Side asked Stokes if he had heard of that specific position before.

“This is the first time actually, with me talking to you about it, that has actually come up? And that was a question because I’ve never heard it,” Stokes said.

3 On Your Side asked Rankin County for all records dealing with homestead exemption investigations since 2014 -- when Scott was hired -- to see just how much work he was doing to earn nearly $40,000 a year from taxpayers.

The county sent back paperwork for 42 cases Scott has worked for the office since 2017.

That’s much lower than, say, Jackson County on the coast.

The assessor there said they end up deleting 25 to 30 people from their homestead exemption list every year, though it’s not always because of fraud.

It’s not clear if Scott worked more cases than that because those 42 are all the county-produced.

From payroll records and minutes, we estimate Scott has made more than a quarter million dollars from this county job in the 9 years he’s been there... despite the county providing 42 cases over the 9 years we specifically requested.

“42 cases in nine years. Okay, wow,” Stokes said.

“Does that sound like a good return on investment to you?” I asked.

“It does not,” Stokes said.

That begs the question: what else is Scott in exchange for his paycheck from the county?

In 2020, Scott claimed to work 22 hours for the tax assessor’s office while travel records show he was at a Biloxi casino for the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police conference.

Two years later, Scott went to another police chiefs conference on the Coast but somehow squeezed in 26 hours for the county.

We tracked eight different trips Scott took in the last five years – for Pearl city business – while claiming to work more than 100 hours for Rankin County.

In response to a public records request, Rankin County has no record of him logging into their computer systems at all and told WLBT he has no county-issued computer.

“If you’re not physically working there, you don’t have access to the systems. Are you on the phone for, you know, what was it, four hours a day? What are you doing? Are you reporting back? Do you have a work product? Do you have any of these things?” Persichitte said. “If you’re getting paid for a job, you should do that job. If you’re in a casino, there is no way you are doing assessor work. No reasonable person would believe that.”

We also uncovered more discrepancies.

Keycard logs from the city of Pearl show on twenty-three days over four years… Scott used his keycard to gain access to the police department building around the same time he was working for the county.

On seven different days, he filled up his city-issued police vehicle while working for the county, too.

3 On Your Side started requesting to interview Chief Scott and Pearl Mayor Jake Windham more than a month ago to ask them about our findings.

Mayor Windham would not agree to an interview unless we handed him the results of our investigation ahead of time.

When WLBT showed up at a Pearl board meeting to ask the chief ourselves, the chief left seconds later.

We found out later that a city employee told Scott something after we walked into city hall, which caused him to leave the room and walk around the outside of the building to get back to his truck, when the much more direct route would have been to go past our cameras.

WLBT requested surveillance video that would have shown Scott leaving the room to further confirm what witnesses told us.

City Clerk Kelly Scouten sent video from the one camera used inside Pearl City Hall.

Several times during the video, the screen goes black for several seconds.

The first time it happened would have been around the same time as when Scott left the building, though it’s not clear what exit he took.

WLBT also requested surveillance video from the city’s IT department next door, which provides coverage of the west side of city hall.

The city’s IT director and spokesperson, Frank Hutton, said drives for those cameras failed recently and they did not have any footage to produce during the December 5 meeting. Hutton also said the reason for the missing footage in the city hall surveillance was because the cameras only record motion and pause when no motion is detected.

Scott’s boss with the county, the person who approved his timesheets, is Tax Assessor John Sullivan.

John Sullivan did not respond to our multiple requests for comment.

He did, however, give a clue to Scott’s other job duties after getting arrested last year for driving under the influence.

He name-dropped Scott three times while being booked in the Byram Police Department.

At the time, it wasn’t publicly known that Scott worked for him.

“Probably Dean Scott or Bryan Bailey are probably going to call you. That’s all I’m saying, but I’m not doing --I’m playing politics? Yes, sir, I’m playing politics, but I’m not disrespecting you,” John Sullivan said on surveillance video during booking. “I didn’t want it to sound like I was overstepping, you know what I mean?”

Byram Officer Shawn Walters reiterated the seriousness of the situation.

“I mean, with a DUI, there’s not a whole lot I or anybody else can do to really help you,” Walters said.

Sullivan agreed.

“Most definitely, and they told me that motherf***** s***,” Sullivan said. “‘Call in one of them favors, except a DUI.’”

WLBT contacted every Pearl alderman for this story.

Only one responded and told us he didn’t want to talk on camera out of fear of retaliation from his own police chief.

To reiterate, no public official has accused Pat Sullivan, Dean Scott, or John Sullivan of wrongdoing. No charges have been filed and the state auditor’s office cannot confirm or deny any ongoing investigations at this point.

