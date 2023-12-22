Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

19-year-old who was shot and killed at stoplight in Holmes County identified

(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The passenger in a Dodge Charger who was shot and killed Wednesday in Holmes County has been identified.

Dshun Coleman, 19, was shot multiple times at a traffic light in the area known as “Balance Due,” just south of Lexington. The driver of that car, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, is 14 years old.

He has not been publicly identified because of his age.

According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, there were multiple shooters, and at least one of them shot his weapon from the side of the road.

Coleman and the driver had been heading north into Lexington on Highway 17 when they were fired upon.

Three “persons of interest” are currently being sought by the sheriff’s office.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting at stoplight in Holmes County
Woman killed during crash on Highway 18
Man found beaten, unconscious in own vehicle in Hazlehurst
1 dead, 3 injured after Ford Explorer hits tree in Rankin County
1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned
1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned

Latest News

Hope for the Holidays event helps the homeless in Jackson
Hope for the Holidays event helps the homeless in Jackson
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Side Hustle
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Side Hustle
Jackson City Council discusses claims docket at May 9 meeting.
Jackson City Council seeks to eliminate city attorney’s Office
1 dead, 3 injured after Ford Explorer hits tree in Rankin County