19-year-old who was shot and killed at stoplight in Holmes County identified

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The passenger in a Dodge Charger who was shot and killed Wednesday in Holmes County has been identified.

Dshun Coleman, 19, was shot multiple times at a traffic light in the area known as “Balance Due,” just south of Lexington. The driver of that car, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, is 14 years old.

He has not been publicly identified because of his age.

According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, there were multiple shooters, and at least one of them shot his weapon from the side of the road.

Coleman and the driver had been heading north into Lexington on Highway 17 when they were fired upon.

Three “persons of interest” are currently being sought by the sheriff’s office.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.