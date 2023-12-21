Woman killed during crash on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed during a crash on Highway 80 in Jackson Wednesday night.

According to the Jackson Police Department, they were called to the scene near Maddox Road at approximately 10:20 p.m. in reference to an accident with injuries.

A gray Nissan Frontier collided with a Nissan Altima.

The occupant of the Nissan Altima, Kaniya Gatlin, died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and his condition is unknown at this time.

