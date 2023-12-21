Woman killed during crash on Highway 80
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed during a crash on Highway 80 in Jackson Wednesday night.
According to the Jackson Police Department, they were called to the scene near Maddox Road at approximately 10:20 p.m. in reference to an accident with injuries.
A gray Nissan Frontier collided with a Nissan Altima.
The occupant of the Nissan Altima, Kaniya Gatlin, died at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan Frontier was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and his condition is unknown at this time.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.