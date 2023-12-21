Promote Your Business
Traffic flowing after multiple vehicles catch fire on I-55N of Woodrow Wilson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic on I-55 north of Woodrow Wilson is flowing smoothly after several vehicles caught on fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m.

Several agencies assisted with the investigation including the Jackson Fire Department, Capitol Police, and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Witnesses say a car rear-ended a box truck, but that information has not been confirmed by police.

There’s no word on what started the fire or if anyone was inside.

