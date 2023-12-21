Promote Your Business
State Board of Education names new state superintendent

Dr. Lance Evans was named the new state superintendent on Wednesday.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new state superintendent of education has been named.

Dr. Lance Evans was chosen for the position following a national search. He is the current superintendent of the New Albany School District.

Evans will assume the position on July 1 of next year.

Dr. Ray Morgigno will serve as the interim state superintendent of education until then.

“Dr. Evans is a visionary leader who is committed to continuously improving student achievement,” said Glen East, SBE chair. “The Board sought broad public input about the qualities and priorities the next state superintendent of education should have, and Dr. Evans meets all of our expectations.”

Dr. Evans released the following statement regarding his appointment:

