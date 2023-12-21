Special meeting set to solidify $1M JSU allocation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors could be attempting to solidly efforts to give Jackson State University $1 million before most of them leave office.

A special meeting is slated for Wednesday, December 27, where supervisors are expected to vote on a claims docket that includes $1 million for Jackson State.

The board voted 3-2 to approve the allocation on Tuesday.

However, District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham said he would ask the new board to rescind the funding once it takes office.

“The new board members have already expressed the desire that they want to look at this, and want to look at it first,” he said. “They were not comfortable with it.”

When the new board takes office in January, it will have three new members, including two who voted in favor of the allocation.

Board President Vern Gavin, who was defeated for re-election by Wanda Evers, says he’s moving with the meeting, in part, because the board must act.

“What we’re doing is continuing an effort we initiated in April 2022,” he said. “I don’t think you will find any organization or government structure that places decisions made that far in advance on pause just because someone feels they want to make another decision.”

Gavin said the board decided to allocate $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to economic development nearly two years ago.

He said $3 million of that would be set aside for a program administered by Hope Credit Union and another $1 million to provide additional assistance to minority-owned businesses in the county.

Minutes from the board’s April 18 meeting showed the board voted to allocate ARPA funding for economic development. However, they did not say how much money would be earmarked.

The board also discussed economic development during the executive session, and no action was taken.

“To give this money to a nonprofit that we don’t know, that we’ve had nothing to do with... I just think is bad government,” District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham said. “It’s basically asinine.”

If claims are approved, it’s unclear when the check will be cut.

Gavin said the county “will go through our normal processes of processing checks... The payment to JSU will be processed according to normal processes.”

On Monday, an official from Mississippi e-Center at JSU made a presentation to the board showing how the funds would be used. Employees there would provide minority businesses with technical expertise and training, and would help them obtain capital, write grants, and provide low-cost Class-A office space.

A proposed budget included $124,000 for a program manager, $280,000 for a grant writing staff, $187,200 for business development specialists, $145,000 for business researchers, $60,000 for support staff, $14,400 for office space, $87,200 for marketing and research, and $100,000 for “indirect costs.”

Officials with the Mississippi E-Center at JSU show how the $1 million allocation would have been used. (Special to WLBT)

“Not one dollar more, not one dollar less than $1 million,” said Dr. Lurlene Irvin, who was speaking on behalf of the e-Center Executive Director William McHenry.

“Every penny will be accounted for... You will be given every opportunity to question anything we do. Our goal is to make sure our E-Center is a hub for technology and economic development, and opportunities to grow Mississippi, especially Central Mississippi.”

The proposal sparked debate among supervisors, with Gavin saying the county had hoped to use the $1 million to set up a nonprofit to do what JSU was already doing at the E-Center.

Graham told Ivin that he wanted more time to study the proposal. “When you come and ask for a million dollars, all of us sit up, and we look and try to see what’s going on,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve seen this, I need time to look at it... and I’m not prepared to vote today.”

No action was taken on the matter on Monday. When the board reconvened the following morning, it voted to give the money to JSU, not the Mississippi E-Center.

LaToya Thompson, special counsel for the county, told the board the funds would be JSU’s Division of Research and Economic Development for similar purposes.

Thompson, the wife of JSU President Dr. Marcus Thompson, was brought on by the county to help administer its ARPA dollars many months prior to her husband taking the position.

