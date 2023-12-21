Richard’s lawsuit could linger through next spring, briefing order indicates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A legal battle over who collects Jackson’s trash is likely to spill over well into 2024, as evidenced by a recent briefing schedule handed down by the Hinds County Circuit Court.

In April, Richard’s Disposal filed suit against the city in circuit court, after the city denied awarding the company a long-term hauling contract.

The council recently ordered the city attorney to seek a dismissal in the case.

However, an agreed order handed down this week shows that the last briefings in the case won’t be due until April 23, 2024, weeks after the city’s current emergency contract with Richard’s expires.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote blames the city attorney’s office for keeping the case going, saying doing so intentionally poisoned the RFP process.

“Why does it take months to brief a judge unless it’s to intentionally have the case hanging out there?” Foote asked. “This is about keeping vendors from submitting bids.”

The city issued a new request for proposals for solid waste collection services in November. A major provision of that RFP informs potential bidders that any contract awarded under it would be subject to the ruling in the case.

Richard’s filed suit in April, after the council refused to award the company a long-term contract. The city filed a response on April 20. However, no further action was taken for four months when the city of Jackson filed a motion to strike several items from the record on August 17.

They’re items Richard’s hoped to include in the record in the city’s correspondence to and from Richard’s, FCC Environmental Services and Waste Management, the firms that responded to the October 2021 RFP, a copy of the October 2021 RFP, council minutes and transcripts, and court orders handed down by Judge Jess Dickinson in a related case.

The city objected to correspondence being included in the record, saying that the council speaks through its minutes. Other correspondence and communications, meanwhile, are not considered “official actions by the city [and] are irrelevant to a final determination in this matter.”

An additional seven filings were submitted between September 28 and October 5, when Judge Adrienne Wooten scheduled a hearing on the motions for December 19.

Following that hearing, both parties agreed to submit a description of the record on appeal to the Jackson Municipal Clerk by January 5. The clerk will then have 30 days to compile the record and submit it to the court.

Any disputes concerning records after that must be filed on or before February 29 and will be due by March 26, with Jackson’s response being due by April 9. Richard’s reply to that brief must be submitted by April 23.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.