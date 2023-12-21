Promote Your Business
Porsche dealership coming to Ridgeland

The Ridgeland Board of Aldermen has approved site plans for a Porsche Dealership coming to its...
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A new luxury car dealership is one step closer to opening in Ridgeland.

On Tuesday, the board of aldermen approved site plans for Porsche Ridgeland, which will be located on I-55 north of the Hyundai dealership.

“We’re really happy to see this come to fruition,” said Mayor Gene McGee. “It will add to our thriving business community.”

City officials are unsure when the dealership will break ground and still have not received construction plans for the project.

It’s unclear if Porsche is closing its location in Jackson. Officials with the dealership were not immediately available for comment.

