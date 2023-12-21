One dead after shooting at stoplight in Holmes County

HOLMES CO. Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that occurred at a stoplight in Holmes County Wednesday night left one car passenger dead. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place on Highway 17 heading north into Lexington around 8 p.m., in a part of town known as “Balance Due.”

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said there were multiple calibers of gunshots found at the scene and that at least one of the shooters had been standing on the side of the road ”like he was just waiting for that car.”

The victims were both Holmes County residents and had been in a black Dodge Charger when they were shot.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to please call the sheriff’s office at 662-834-1511 or Crimestoppers at 662-834-0099.

