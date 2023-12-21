Man found beaten, unconscious in own vehicle in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found badly beaten and unconscious in the trunk of his own car in front of his house in Hazlehurst last Friday, according to police.

Jerry Moore, who police say is in his 70s, is currently in the ICU at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and being kept sedated because of the severity of his head and facial injuries.

On the evening of December 15, Moore’s niece called Hazlehurst Police after she had been looking for her uncle at his residence on Monticello Street.

He had been seen just that morning, according to Assistant Chief Tarrell Davis.

Anyone with information about this violent crime is urged to call Crimestoppers at 601-835-TIPS.

