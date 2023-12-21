JPS teachers and alum react to JPS consolidation plan’s approval

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The JPS Board of Trustees voted 5-1 at Tuesday night’s meeting to close 11 schools before the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

This plan comes after a major decline in enrollment, which JPS said it lost 9,500 students between the 2015-2016 and 2023-2024 school years.

While this plan aims to help all schools in the district, some Jackson Public School staff feel unseen by this decision and are left questioning their futures.

Wingfield Head Football Coach Andrew Watson says players and students have voiced their concerns as well, fearing what is next.

“Some of them some are hurt, some are shocked, and some want to know, what’s next? They want to know will they be treated fairly, will they have equal opportunity, you know, it’s a lot of easy to be said and done, but without ramifications and plans in place that we don’t know what’s next.”

One Wingfield High School alum, Mario Winston, believes changes over the years led to the board’s decision.

“Back then it was a lot more private. I will say that inside the school inside the JPS district. And I think there’s one thing that we’ve gotten away from having pride for our district, want to fight for our district, which ultimately led to this.”

JPS teacher Azaria Edwards, who has faced a consolidation in the past, knows this process is not easy but tells those impacted to stay patient.

“I don’t know about smooth, because they said just what 11 schools... That is a lot. It’s a lot, and it’s not gonna be an easy task, but as far as the children’s safety. I feel like JPS does a very good job of reaching out to those stakeholders, making sure that we have what we need as far as the children’s safety goes.”

JPS Superintendent Errik Greene said during the meeting that they have a plan for the students at Wingfield to help them transition between schools.

JPS did confirm they will establish a re-purposing committee with a consultant to sell, lease, redevelop, or destroy the buildings of the closed schools.

