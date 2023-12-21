‘Jackson, we can do better’: Families speak out after latest mystery burial in Hinds County

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a little over two weeks since a third family announced Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump would be representing them in a mind-boggling case.

The family of deceased 40-year-old Marrio Moore joins the families of Dexter Wade and Jonathan Hankins: three men who were killed and buried behind the Hinds County Detention Center without their loved ones knowing.

“I didn’t know it for a year and seven months. It’s like they just threw him out like trash, just like they did with the others,” said Gretchen Hankins, the mother of Jonathan Hankins.

Attorney Crump gathered the three mothers on Wednesday so they could collectively speak their minds for the first time as a group.

All three mothers say they are experiencing an unimaginable feeling, but are not stopping until they receive answers from those involved.

“JPD did it, and I still couldn’t get anything,” Bettersten Wade, the mother of Dexter Wade said. “These ladies right here, their sons [are victims of] homicide, they supposed to be investigated. What did JPD do? They didn’t do their job.”

Two hundred and fifteen known bodies have been buried in the pauper’s field behind the Hinds County Detention Center, according to a report done by NBC.

Crumps says he fears there could be even more cases like Moore, Wade, and Hankins.

“I mean, it’s enough to make you want to holler when you think about 215 people who don’t know where their loved one’s at... and they’re back behind the jail,” he said.

Attorney Crump says there are two other similar cases that he could be taking on soon, but his team is waiting for confirmation before he openly represents them.

