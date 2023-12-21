Gautier man loses home in afternoon house fire; heater, plug may be to blame

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - An elderly man from Gautier lost his home after it was destroyed in a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Gautier Fire Chief Josh Latch says the alarm went off at the home on Narcissus Drive around 3:59 p.m. The owner was home at the time and got out on his own.

The owner told fire crews the 6-way plug that the heater was plugged into was the source.

Chief Latch says the man is doing fine and staying with family in the area.

