Freezing Mornings are Over For Now

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures back in the 30s for most of us as we start our Thursday. Bundle up, but know this is the last morning with widespread 30s for at least the next 5 days!

This afternoon will follow suit with the warming trend we’ve been experiencing, so expect highs to reach a few degrees above where they did yesterday. Tomorrow will bring more of the same with clouds still in the mix as we head into the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will near 70 as we get into Friday afternoon, and similar conditions will stick around through Christmas.

Rain looks to hold off for us until Sunday afternoon. At that time, a cold front will begin to approach the area and rain chances will rapidly increase through the evening and overnight hours. Heavy rain is likely as we start off Christmas morning, with lighter showers on and off expected through the rest of the day. Beyond that, colder air and drier conditions are back in the picture for us through the end of next week!

