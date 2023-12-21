First Alert Forecast: next chance for rain on the way this Christmas weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: High-level clouds will continue to stream overhead out of the west throughout the day. Otherwise, expect temperatures to reach the lower to a few middle 60s with a southeasterly breeze. It won’t get as chilly overnight as more clouds build in. Low temperatures are forecast to bottom out only in the lower to middle 40s by morning.

FRIDAY: Friday’s forecast will feature even warmer temperatures as we round out the week and head into the holiday weekend. Highs across central Mississippi are expected to peak in the middle to upper 60s under a partly sunny sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Quiet, warm conditions will prevail for Saturday ahead of soggy weather by Christmas Eve. An incoming cold front is on track to bring in scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the area on Sunday into Sunday night. Showers are expected to hang around on Monday as well for Christmas Day, especially early on. Rain chances will gradually taper off by the end of the day on Christmas as the front exits to the east. Cooler and drier air will then filter in by mid-week resulting in highs in the 50s, which is slightly cooler than average for late December.

