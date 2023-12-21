Promote Your Business
Canton family of seven receives new home

By Christopher Fields
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - With thrill and excitement, Sharon Wilkes and her seven children all stood outside their new home wearing smiles as they received their keys.

“This is something that is the Lord’s doing. It’s marvelous in my eyes. We are so excited. We can’t wait until it warms up for the cookout and everybody is invited. We already got plans for that backyard,” Wilks said.

The Wilkes’ new home sits off East Academy Street. It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is Energy Star certified.

Wilkes says having this special gift come during Christmas time makes it even merrier for her and her family.

“When I got the news that dedication was going be December 20, I had to pause and take a seat,” she said. “I was just lost for words. I’m just so excited. There is no better season to have this home dedicated to us you know in the season of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, more reason to celebrate him.”

The project was made possible through the contributions of the Nissan plant in Canton and Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat Homes are sold through an interest-free mortgage to families who cannot qualify for traditional bank loans.

“It makes such a difference when you have a corporate organization and corporate partner who comes to the table with what we need to provide a safe, decent, and affordable home for a family like the Wilkes,” Merrill McKewen with the Habitat for Humanity Mississippi said.

Nissan of Canton, which is celebrating twenty years of being in the city, funded the construction of the home.

Many of its employees also spent countless hours helping build the home over the course of the eight-week building process.

“I just thank Habitat, Nissan, my family, my church family, everybody that played a part in what this place is. Today. Every two-by-four that was nailed, every piece of sheet rock that was hung, I’m just grateful and thankful,” Wilks said.

