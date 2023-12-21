Attorney apologizes to officer wrongly named in excessive force lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney Carlos Moore is apologizing to an officer he wrongfully implicated in a federal suit stemming from an alleged failed traffic stop in August 2022.

“We apologize to Capt. [Michael] Maldonado for getting him confused with Michael Rhinewalt,” he said. “Michael Rhinewalt, ladies and gentlemen, is the person that my investigation reveals shot this lady in the head.”

Moore was speaking at a press conference outside the federal courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

He shared more details about the suit he recently filed against Capitol Police and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on behalf of his client, Sherita Harris.

He said Maldonado was not involved in the traffic stop, but did call MBI to investigate the matter after he learned it was an officer-involved shooting.

MBI is the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the agency tasked with investigating all officer-involved shootings that occur in the state.

Moore said part of the confusion stemmed from the fact that Maldonado shares the same first name as Rhinewalt.

He also says the state attempted to cover up the identification of the officers involved, pointing to a misspelling in a court document.

“The indictment simply says ‘Rhine Walt.’ It says, ‘Jeffrey Walker,’ and ‘Rhine-space-Walt,’” Moore said. “Rhinewalt is a last name, it’s not a first and a last name. They tried to confuse us. But by God’s grace, we figured out his name is Michael Rhinewalt.”

Sinatra Jordan, the driver of the vehicle involved, was indicted on three charges related to that incident in March.

According to the suit, Harris was riding with Jordan on the night of August 14, 2022, when Jordan was ordered to pull over by Capitol Police.

Moore said Jordan complied, but “Somehow, a chase ensued and my client was shot in the head by Capitol Police.”

“I have reviewed the policy and they have a no-pursuit policy, or a no-pursuit policy was in existence at the time this incident happened,” he said. “Had they followed their own policy, my client would not have almost lost her life.”

At the time, Capitol Police was still a relatively new agency and was following the chase policy in place for the Mississippi Highway Patrol. A redacted copy of that report obtained by WLBT for a prior investigation shows that police pursuits were allowed in certain instances.

A policy specifically written for Capitol Police went into effect on September 30, 2022, weeks after that incident. That policy is shown below.

Moore said his client spent three or four days at UMMC and still suffers from memory problems, depression, anxiety, and other complications stemming from the shooting.

“She did nothing wrong and almost lost her life,” he said. “She is forever changed because of the actions of Officer Rhinewalt and Officer Walker of the Mississippi Capitol Police Department.”

Moore says he’s asking the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI to look into the matter. He’s also reached out to the U.S. Attorney Todd Gee.

“We believe her federal civil rights were violated. She was deprived of her civil rights,” he said. “That’s a criminal statute the federal government should investigate.”

The indictment against Jordan, however, calls into question some of Moore’s claims.

According to the indictment, Jordan is charged with two counts of aggravated assault for shooting at the officers, and one count of felony fleeing for failing to comply with the officers’ orders to pull over.

Moore says the claims are a lie, and that the officers are attempting to cover up their actions.

“Walker says that Rhinewalt told him that he was taking fire... But Walker says he didn’t see the shots,” he said. “Mind you, Walker is driving the police cruiser, and Rhinewalt is sitting next to him as his partner...”

“That makes no sense,” he continued. “He would have seen and sensed the same thing his partner experienced since they were right there in the car together.”

Sinatra Jordan by Anthony Warren on Scribd

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.