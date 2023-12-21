Promote Your Business
Abandoned Jackson home goes up in flames

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An abandoned home in Jackson caught on fire Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out just before 6 a.m. on Woody Drive near Beatrice Drive.

People who live in the area say they spotted the fire and began warning other neighbors.

WLBT is working to find out how the fire started.

