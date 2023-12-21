Abandoned Jackson home goes up in flames

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An abandoned home in Jackson caught on fire Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out just before 6 a.m. on Woody Drive near Beatrice Drive.

People who live in the area say they spotted the fire and began warning other neighbors.

WLBT is working to find out how the fire started.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.