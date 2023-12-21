Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

90-year-old long-time Harrison County bus driver retires

A long-time Harrison County School District bus driver is finally retiring at the age of 90.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jean Jenkins, better known as “Momma Jean”, is finally hanging up her keys and closing her bus doors. She has chosen to retire at the age of 90.

“Well I just figured I need time for myself,” Jenkins said. “That’s all I’ve been doing is sitting behind the wheel of somebody’s vehicle. Little, small, big, whatever.”

Jenkins was born and raised in New Jersey. Her entire career she has spent as a driver. 18-wheelers, New Jersey transit, and finally Harrison County School District bus driver, where she worked for nine and a half years.

After moving to Mississippi 22 years ago, Jenkins is glad she didn’t listen to her peers’ words at the time she was deciding to make the trip down here. “I was told, ‘Oh, be careful going to Mississippi!’' I said, ‘Why?’, ‘You know, ‘cause they’re prejudice.’

I said, ‘No, they’re not, they’re people.’”

After having 18 kids of her own, Jenkins is considered an expert when it comes to looking after children.

“She’s just like the grandmother,” said Harrison County Development Center Principal Becky Parker. “I mean, they all loved her. She was always real protective of them.” Parker said Jenkins’ age never affected how well she did her job.

“I’ve never seen anyone with the energy or the stamina this lady has. And she’s a fireball.”

Jenkins said she doesn’t have any real big plans as she enjoys her retirement. She said she feels as if she’s done everything she’s wanted to.

“However time that God’s got for me to being here right now, I’m gonna enjoy every bit of it,” smiled Jenkins.

Congratulations to Momma Jean! Have a happy and healthy retirement.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Man dies following Waffle House shooting in Jackson
Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees approves plan to close, consolidate 11 schools
Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees approves plan to close, consolidate 11 schools
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Keyshia Sanders, 47, the City of Jackson’s former Constituent Service Manager
Former Jackson employee given probation instead of prison time after wire fraud conviction

Latest News

JPS teachers and alum react to JPS consolidation plan’s approval
JPS teachers and alum react to JPS consolidation plan’s approval
Thieves captured on camera stealing safe from auto center in Crystal Springs
Thieves captured on camera stealing safe from auto center in Crystal Springs
Canton family of seven receive new home
Canton family of seven receives new home
Attorney Carlos Moore speaks about a lawsuit filed against Capitol Police.
Attorney apologizes to officer wrongly named in excessive force lawsuit
Man found beaten, unconscious in own vehicle in Hazlehurst