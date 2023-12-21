1 dead, 3 injured after Ford Explorer hits tree in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed and three others were injured during a single-vehicle crash in Rankin County Thursday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says that they responded to the incident on Highway 25 South near Sandhill Road at approximately 8:35 a.m.

A 2016 Ford Explorer, driven by 65-year-old Mary Robertson of Eupora, Mississippi, was traveling south when it ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Robertson and two passengers, all from Eupora, were taken to UMMC with unknown injuries.

One additional passenger, 70-year-old James Talley of McCool, Mississippi, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

