WATCH: WLBT3 On Your Side 70th Anniversary Special
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT News is celebrating seven decades on the air! We began broadcasting in December 1953 on Channel 3.
From the beginning, we offered a variety of live, local shows and news coverage in addition to NBC network programming.
A lot has happened in the past seven decades, and these are some of the highlights, followed by a look ahead to our next 70 years!
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.