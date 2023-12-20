WATCH: WLBT3 On Your Side 70th Anniversary Special

Promote Your Business
By Wilson Stribling, Howard Ballou, Maggie Wade and Ted Fortenberry
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT News is celebrating seven decades on the air! We began broadcasting in December 1953 on Channel 3.

From the beginning, we offered a variety of live, local shows and news coverage in addition to NBC network programming.

A lot has happened in the past seven decades, and these are some of the highlights, followed by a look ahead to our next 70 years!

