Thieves steal safe with $10,000 inside from auto donation center in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are investigating after two men stole a safe from an auto donation center in Copiah County on December 16.

Executive Director of Mercy House Matt Milliman says the suspects broke into the center in Crystal Springs and stole a safe with $10,000 inside.

“This is a devastating blow to have this happen to us, especially around the holidays,” said Milliman.

Milliman says the safe typically does not contain that type of money, but due to the work done at the auto center that day, a deposit had not yet been made.

Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley says the incident is still under investigation.

Mercy House is a 14-month residential Christian discipleship program for men ages 18-65, providing them with a safe place to overcome drug and alcohol addiction and become productive members of society. Currently, the program is helping around 70 guys.

